If the Liberal Democrats were to have an anthem, the song I’d pick is…

I recently guested on the excellent Politics of Sound podcast with Iain Carnegie. We talked about coping with lockdown, what made me a Liberal Democrat, ordering cheese toasties on the internet, the song I’d pick to be the Lib Dem anthem and more. Though I did embarrassingly in the chocolate quiz…

See if you can do better than me by taking a listen here.

 

