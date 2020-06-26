Could you be a member of the Lib Dem Federal Appeals Panel?

We’re recruiting for some important volunteer posts in the Liberal Democrats: members of our Federal Appeals Panel.

They are a bit like the party’s internal Supreme Court:

The Liberal Democrats – Britain’s voice for a truly open, tolerant, and united society – are seeking fair-minded, curious and insightful volunteers to join the Federal Appeals Panel for a term of five years starting in January 2021. One volunteer will be elected as Chair of the Federal Appeals Panel and if you wish to be considered for this position please specify in your application.

More details on the party website.

Want to hear more about what the Lib Dems are doing in Parliament? Sign-up for a weekly update here.