“Total Marmite”: Tim Farron’s advice to the next Lib Dem leader – Never Mind The Bar Charts Episode #10
Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, featuring a special interview with Tim Farron and including his advice for the next party leader as well as tips on what members should ask in hustings meetings.
Show notes
- Jonathan Calder’s David Steel versus John Pardoe categorisation for Lib Dem leadership contests.
- Vince Cable’s Stalin to Mr Bean moment at Prime Minister’s Questions.
- The Lib Dems did indeed, as Tim Farron mentioned, once hit 4% in the polls after the 2015 election.
- Tim Farron’s response to the European referendum result.
- You can watch the first Davey-Swinson hustings here.
- Here is Stephen Bush in the New Statesman on those hustings.
Find Never Mind The Bar Charts on social media
Like the show? Do follow on Twitter or Facebook. It’s a great way to hear more about the podcast – and to let your friends and colleagues know about it too.
Subscribe, rate and review
If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Spotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show, if only to make Stephen and myself happy.
There are no comments