How political ads popular on Twitter can be counter-productive

What works well on Twitter can be counter-productive if used in political adverts. That’s one of the snippets of wisdom in a Politico piece looking at the attempts by Democrats to find advertising messages which work against President Trump.

Politico reports:

“What we’ve learned form a lot of previous experience … is that quite honestly, people who work in politics can be bad prognosticators in terms of which ad will work,” said Patrick McHugh, Priorities’ executive director. “You see a lot of times the videos that go viral on Twitter … you test those ads, and more often than not they backlash … they can move voters toward Trump.”

That in part may be due to the well-established evidence that voters on Twitter lean more liberal than the everyone else. But in addition, it may also be due to the long-standing factor that what motivates your own side (and in this case, gets retweets going) is often not the same as what motivates swing voters.

By lucky timing, this topic – what works for you might not work for the voters you need to persuade – was also discussed extensively in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts: What we can learn from Republicans campaigning against Donald Trump.

