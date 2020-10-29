How to take part in the next stage of Lib Dem UBI policy making

Following Lib Dem conference voting in favour of the principle of a Universal Basic Income, the party is now developing the details. Here’s the party advert on how you can take part in the next stage.

There is an opportunity to contribute to the design of a Universal Basic Income policy.

The recent party conference passed the motion Universal Basic Income, which commits the party to the principle of a Universal Basic Income, while leaving the detail and in particular the funding of this to be addressed by the Federal Policy Committee (FPC).

The FPC is therefore advertising for a working group to undertake this work. The remit of the group will be to develop costed proposals for a practical and deliverable Universal Basic Income.

In drawing up its proposals, the group will seek to:

Fund UBI in a socially just and equitable manner to create a fairer social security system for all.

Consider the impact of the UBI proposal on our ability to fund other policy priorities.

Ensure that vulnerable people do not lose out compared to the current benefits system.

The group’s proposals will need to be ready for presentation to FPC by June 2021 with a view to being debated at the 2021 Autumn Conference. The group will in the meantime consult widely with members.

Apply for the working group here.

In recruiting the group, the FPC will place a high priority on experience and expertise in costing and implementing reforms to the benefits and tax systems.

Closing date is Monday 9th November.

