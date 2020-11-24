Denis Rixson selected for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch

The Oban Times reports on the selection of Denis Rixon, who in 2018 took a seat from the SNP in a council by-election:

Liberal Democrats have selected Caol and Mallaig councillor Denis Rixson to fight the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch seat at the Scottish Parliament elections in May next year.

The party confirmed Mr Rixson, who sits on Highland Council’s Climate Change Panel, on Friday and says he will work in partnership to build a ‘green and fair recovery from the pandemic’ but also stand up to the SNP’s ‘relentless drive towards centralism’…

Councillor Rixson said… “The Highlands have a proud Liberal history and I am privileged to continue that tradition. There are political views other than those currently entrenched at Westminster and Holyrood and I want to promote the importance of liberalism amidst our current divisions,’ he told the Lochaber Times.

“With the coronavirus crisis exposing local people to financial hardship, politicians must address the inequalities in our communities and ensure no-one is left behind.

“From the challenges facing our tourism industry to the underinvestment in affordable homes and transport infrastructure, people need action. These issues will never be addressed by SNP’s relentless drive towards centralism,’ he said.

“I am determined to listen and work in partnership to win on the issues that matter. Liberal Democrats will build a green and fair recovery from the pandemic and ensure everyone in the Highlands has the opportunity to get on in life.”