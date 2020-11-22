Political

The benefits of devolution and proportional representation

Regensburg viewed over the Danube

Image by FelixMittermeier from Pixabay.

Does Germany do it better? That was the questioned asked on the Red Box podcast, looking in particular at how and why Germany has been handling coronavirus rather better than Britain.

Two key parts of the explanation? Proportional representation and devolution.

Take a listen to hear how they help produce better government:

It’s a topic I also discussed with Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson on Never Mind The Bar Charts earlier this year.

