PODCAST: Is over-centralisation hindering the struggle against coronavirus?
In the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I talk with the Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson, Munira Wilson, about what it’s like being an MP, how over-centralisation may be hindering the struggle against coronavirus and how best to communicate with the public.
Feedback as every very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Interview with Dr Ben Johnson from Nature.
- How Germany is approaching protecting civil liberties while tackling coronavirus.
- Help for (would-be) Liberal Democrat Parliamentary candidates: the Campaign for Gender Balance, the Liberal Democrat Campaign for Race Equality and the Parliamentary Candidates Association.
- The Lib Dem campaign for frontline care works.
- Munira Wilson on Twitter.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Like the show on Facebook.
- Subscribe, rate or review via your favourite podcasting platform – links here.
Get new episodes by email
Sign up to get an email alert each time a new episode comes out:
Advertisements
There are no comments