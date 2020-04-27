PODCAST: Is over-centralisation hindering the struggle against coronavirus?

In the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I talk with the Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care spokesperson, Munira Wilson, about what it’s like being an MP, how over-centralisation may be hindering the struggle against coronavirus and how best to communicate with the public.

Show notes

