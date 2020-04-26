Joining the Liberal Democrats for the least glorious of reasons

East of England Liberal Democrats have had a great idea: starting up a new podcast to help keep members and supporters informed, engaged and motivated during the coronavirus crisis.

You can listen to the interview I did for it, including why we need to build a core vote for the party and how I first joined the Liberal Democrats for the least glorious of reasons imaginable:

You can catch all the episodes of the podcast here.

As you may be able to tell from this and also recent episodes of Never Mind The Bar Charts, I’ve recently got a proper microphone for use from home. It’s the Shure MV5 which I’d highly recommend: a bit pricey, but worth it for the quality if you’re going to do more than just the occasional or fun audio.

