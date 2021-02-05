Political

Four reactions to that Handforth Parish Council video

My four reactions to the Handforth Parish Council events:

  1. Laughter.
  2. More laughter triggered by thinking of similarities with some meetings I’ve been it.
  3. Pause for thought, because while very funny, it’s also a group of rude men bullying a woman. Funny, not funny.
  4. VOTE! Those people only get to behave the way they do because they got through a low-turnout election. (One ward was uncontested last time so this is also a reminder about why standing more candidates is a good thing.)

If you are wondering what the heck this is all about and why Jackie Weaver is famous, here’s the video that has gone viral:

For more on the legalities of what happened, see David Allen Green’s analysis.

A few other reactions:

2 responses to “Four reactions to that Handforth Parish Council video”

  1. What is your view on whether Lib Dems (and other parties) should compete in Parish Council elections.

    I note that the Lib Dem candidate for Handforth West in 2019n came bottom of the poll behind six independents, including one of the apparent bad guys.

