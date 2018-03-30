Liberal Democrat digital tools and services: get them here

Brought together in one place, here are the various Liberal Democrat tools and services that I look after to help keep people informed, provide materials and prompt action.

Hope you find them useful – and feedback on either the range of services or thoughts about individual ones are always most welcome.

Do you want to keep in touch with what’s happening in the Lib Dems? Your wish is my command… and here’s the suite of email lists you can choose between for signing up to, from a daily email digest through to a monthly newsletter. If you also, or instead, would like news via social media, then there’s the Lib Dem Newswire Facebook page and Twitter account.

Are you a Lib Dem supporter wanting good content to share on your own social media accounts? If so, my Facebook Messenger service should be right up your street: sign up and you’ll receive about once a week a story that’s great for sharing.

Do you run local Liberal Democrat social media accounts? Then I’ve got a specially curated RSS feed which has stories suitable for sharing on official party accounts. You can, for example, automate posting to Lib Dem Facebook pages or Twitter accounts using this feed and the free online IFTTT service.

Do you run a Liberal Democrat website? In which case, my news panel is just for you. Install it and your site will be automatically updated with news and videos about the Lib Dems.

Do you want to learn more about the Lib Dems? Welcome to my 14-part weekly series on Lib Dem philosophy.

Want to know more about campaigning, including how online and and offline campaigning fit together? There’s a book for that.

And finally, all the above save for the book, are free to use but not free to run and maintain. If you’re minded to give a small donation to help with the running costs, you are a wonderful person. Details here.

Don’t forget also the official Lib Dem canvassing and conference apps.