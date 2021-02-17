The South London Press reports:

Southwark cabinet minister for housing Leo Pollak has quit after it emerged he had not been transparent about a Twitter account that he managed, which slammed community groups.

He has apologised to leader Cllr Kieron Williams for “a serious error of judgement that doesn’t meet the standards of openness and accountability that you would expect of a public representative”.

His resignation comes after the South London Press investigated an account under the name @SouthwarkYIMBY which promoted house building and council projects in the borough.

But it also criticised residents’ campaigns – without revealing who was making the comments.