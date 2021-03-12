Another week, another SNP council by-election loss

After last week’s restart of elections, there were three council by-elections this week, again all in Scotland. As a result, all three by-elections were conducted using the alternative vote, and with 16 year olds able to vote.

Good to see a full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates this week.

Once again, the SNP failed to hold all its seats:

Aird and Loch Ness, Highland

A Conservative seat with Martin Robertson standing for the Liberal Democrats.

The Conservatives however lost the seat:

Leaderdale and Melrose, Scottish Borders

An SNP defence with Jonny Adamson the Liberal Democrat candidate. An unsuccessful defence, that is:

Livingston South, West Lothian

Another SNP defence, with Caron Lindsay of Lib Dem Voice fame standing for the Lib Dems.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

