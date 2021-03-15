Lib Dems on Bath Council lead way with action over air pollution

Great to see a Liberal Democrat council taking the lead with action like this:

The first clean air zone in England outside of London launches today, and will see vehicles such as buses and lorries charged for driving into the centre of Bath.

Commercial vehicles which do not meet required emission standards will pay a daily charge, but private cars and motorbikes are exempt…

Liberal Democrat council leader Dine Romero said: “This a landmark day for the city. We’ve put up with unacceptable levels of nitrogen dioxide for too long.

“This is unfair on residents, particularly vulnerable older people and children. We want to reduce NO2 pollution in Bath to within legal limits by the end of 2021 at the latest, and a charging clean air zone is the only way we can achieve this.” [Evening Standard]