How to register to vote

DON’T MISS OUT ON YOUR DEMOCRATIC RIGHTS Deadline to register for the May 2018 local elections across large parts of England: Tuesday, 17 April.

To be able to vote, you have to be on the electoral register and to do that, you have to fill in a simple online form. Other official paperwork, such as getting a passport, paying Council Tax or getting a driving license doesn’t result in you being automatically added to the register – it’s a separate process.

You only need to register once – you don’t need to register separately for every election. However, you do need to register again if you change your address, name or nationality.

You have to be 18 on polling day to vote (or 16 for Scottish Parliament and local elections, along with some but not all referendums). For that reason, you can register in advance of your 18th birthday so that if an election is called whilst you are under-age but you will be 18 on polling day, you can therefore still get your vote.

EU citizens are able to vote in the UK by the way – for council elections although not for the Westminster Parliamentary elections. Commonwealth and Irish citizens can also register to vote and they’re allowed to vote in all types of elections.

To register online right now, head over to the official registration site.

If voting in person isn’t the right option for you, either for a temporary or permanent reason, then once who are on the register you can also apply for a postal vote or appoint someone to vote on your behalf (a proxy vote).