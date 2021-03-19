This week’s council by-elections: seven from Scotland and Wales

Seven council by-elections this week, four in Scotland and three in Wales. Not quite a full slate of Lib Dem candidates to follow up last week’s full slate. But six out of seven this time, which is up from four out of seven the last time these seats were fought.

Helensburgh and Lomond South, Argyll and Bute

Henry Boswell ran for the Liberal Democrats.

As this was a Scottish contest, the result last time was a multi-member ward result using STV. The by-election was for one seat using the alternative vote. Last time the Conservatives finished ahead of the Liberal Democrats on first preferences.

Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute

As with the last two times the ward has been fought, there was no Liberal Democrat candidate.

Result to come.

Eirias, Conwy

The Liberal Democrat candidate was Lisa Wilkins, marking a return for the party to contesting the ward after not standing last time.

Corwen, Denbighshire

Lisa Davies stood for the Lib Dems, breaking a run of four previous no-shows for the party stretching all the way back to when the ward came into being for the 2004 elections.

Baillieston, Glasgow

The Lib Dem candidate was Daniel Donaldson.

Result to come.

Partick East/Kelvindale, Glasgow

Tahir Jameel stood for the Lib Dems.

Maesydre, Wrexham

Roger Davies stood for the Liberal Democrats.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

