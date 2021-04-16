More sad news, I’m sorry to report. Earlier today Jonathan Fryer died after having been moved to a hospice earlier this year.

Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett has written:

I’m utterly devastated to announce the death of Jonathan Harold Fryer, this afternoon, 16th April 2021. He will be remembered by many people whose love and affection that Jonathan received over these past few weeks will never be forgotten. He was diagnosed with a terminal illness on 24th March and as per his request , he has asked me to share this photo of him [below] on Easter Sunday, 5th April 2021, in the Gardens of St Joseph’s Hospice, enjoying the sunshine, drinking Campari Negroni and telling me about his adventures and travels around the world. It’s been an honour and privilege to have cared for Jonathan for these past three weeks to ensure that he left us in the most peaceful, serene and painless way possible. I trust I did my best to support him in his hour of need. RIP JF

Most recently chair of the party’s Federal International Relations Committee (FIRC), he’s been a major contributor to the party’s international work for many years. He also contributed to the party in many other ways, including as a candidate and drawing lessons from his own life for public policy:

He’s also had a fine track record as a broadcaster and writer. Jonathan is going to be greatly missed.

Much love and sympathy for all those closest to him.

