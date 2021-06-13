South Tyneside councillor John Robertson resigns and vows to stand again

Curious news from South Tyneside regarding Cllr John Robertson, as reported by The Shields Gazette:

An independent councillor has dramatically resigned his seat – only to say he will stand again in the forthcoming by-election triggered to fill the vacancy.

John Robertson who represented the Fellgate and Hedworth ward, resigned from South Tyneside Council, posting his resignation letter on Facebook and stating it was with ‘immediate effect’.

However, Mr Robertson then decided to retract his resignation, but was told this was not possible under laws governing councils.