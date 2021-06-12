7 in 10 Britons want laws banning discrimination against LGBT people

So reports Ipsos MORI:

A new global study by Ipsos shows strong support for measures to be put in place to stop discrimination against LGBT people in Britain. Seven in ten (68%) support laws that stop this type of discrimination in relation to employment, access to education, housing and social services, compared to 55% globally.

One in six Brits (16%) say they have attended a public event in support of LGBT people, such as a Pride march, compared with 13% globally, while a similar proportion (15%) have attended the wedding of a same-sex couple. More than a third (35%) say they have visited a bar or nightclub that caters mainly to LGBT people…

The majority of Brits support marriage equality. Seven in ten (68%) say same-sex couples should be allowed to marry legally, which has increased from 55% who said the same in 2013…

Just over 7 in 10 (72%) believe same-sex couples should have the same rights to adopt children as heterosexual couples do while, while one in five (19%) do not. Three-quarters (76%) say same-sex couples are just as likely as other parents to successfully raise children.