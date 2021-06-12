Here’s my latest post from the Liberal Democrat website:

Many congratulations to Nick da Costa who has been elected as the new chair of Federal Conference Committee (FCC), following Geoff Payne’s decision to stand down earlier this year.

Nick is a councillor in Haringey and former London Assembly candidate, as well as an experienced FCC member, bringing to the role a great understanding both of how conference works and of what we need to do as a party to win.

In his new role, Nick will also therefore be taking over from Geoff on the Federal Board and Steering Group.

Meanwhile, Vice President Isabelle Parasram has announced that she will be standing down later this year. She’s had a fantastic work opportunity come up that means she needs to step back from this party role.

Isabelle has done a brilliant job at establishing the new post of Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities. Its importance and value is very clear.

She will be leaving the role after successfully overseeing the rule changes made at our March conference to make it a post elected by members in future. Watch out for news later in the year on this contest.

Until then, many thanks both to Geoff and Isabelle for their huge contributions to the party – and very best of wishes for what comes next.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis