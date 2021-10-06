Vice President election timetable published

The timetable to elect a new Liberal Democrat Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities has been released:

Nominations open – October 11th, 09:00 (Mon) Nominations close – October 27th, 12:00 (Wed) Ballot opens – November 12th, 12:00 (Fri) Ballot closes – December 10th, 12:00 (Fri) Count and declaration – December 13th, 18:00 (Mon)

The election follows Isabelle Parasram’s new job, which means she has had to stand down from the role.

This is the first time the post will be elected by the party’s membership, rather than just by Federal Board members. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard on getting that change through, especially Isabelle herself. It’s an important change that both reflects the priority the party gives this role and is a change that strengthens our internal party democracy.

More details over on the party website.

