Liberal Democrats gain seat from Labour in Chichester

Six council by-elections this week, including a Liberal Democrat defence. Only four of the six had Liberal Democrat candidates, alas, but where there were Lib Dem candidates, there was some great news…

Many congratulations to new councillor Bill Brisbane, especially as had the Conservatives won this seat they would have gone up to having half the seats on the council.

Good to see a Lib Dem candidate here (Sam Edwards) after three no-shows from the party the previous times this ward has been up for election.

This successful defence by Barrie Hall means the Lib Dems once again have a majority on the council. It continues an impressive run for the party in this area, as the County Gazette reports:

The victory is the Lib Dems’ third by-election win in three months in the district. The Conservatives threw everything at the election, including sending out Conservative MP Rebecca Pow visiting homes in Ruishton and Stoke St Mary on polling day to support the Tory candidate.

As ALDC tweeted about Joseph Polson, the Lib Dem candidate:

Great to see a member of @YoungLiberalsUK flying the flag for us in Swindon!

Especially as there was no Lib Dem candidate the last two times this ward was fought.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

