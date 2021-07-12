Willie Rennie standing down as Scottish Lib Dem leader

One of the many exuberant photo ops that Willie Rennie became famous for in his time as Scottish leader.

Willie Rennie MSP has announced he’s standing down as leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats after leading the party through 11 elections and referendums since becoming leader in 2011:

Following his fantastic constituency result in this year’s Scottish Parliament elections, he will be continuing to serve as an MSP:

Over the last decade, there have been both gains and losses along the way, but I have enjoyed every effort. I do love a good campaign, but it’s time for a fresh face to lead our party forward. The new leader will have my full support, right in the bright new chapter for the Scottish Liberal Democrat story. To the people of north-east Fife, thank you for re-electing me in May. I will continue to work for you.

Willie’s enthusiastic, welcoming presence running the front of house in the Kincardine and Deeside by-election played a large part in me getting the campaigning bug. It’s just one small example of the huge contribution Willie has made to the party over many years. During his time as leader, it’s been a tough patch for the party but we’ve come out of it in a much better state than we would have without his leadership. Thank you, Willie.

News on the timetable for electing his successor will follow shortly.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis