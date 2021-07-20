Political

Labour council candidate joins Lib Dems in Harrogate

The Harrogate Advertiser reports that Tyler Reeton has joined the Liberal Democrats in Harrogate:

A former Labour candidate who would have become North Yorkshire County Council’s youngest councillor if elected has quit the party to join the Liberal Democrats…

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “This hasn’t been an easy decision for me to make because I have been a Labour Party member since 2015 and I joined the party when I was just 14-years-old…

“I have had time to reconsider my values and principles in politics and I have decided that the Liberal Democrats and their passion for local people inspires me.”

Welcome to the party, Tyler.

