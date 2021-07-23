Victory for Lib Dems as Nancy Jirira elected to succeed Flick Rea

Eight principal authority council by-elections this week, including the contest to succeed Lib Dem legend Flick Rea in Fortune Green ward, Camden:

Elsewhere:

(The Lib Dems have never stood in this ward, all the way back to it first being up for election in 1995.)

One of the oddest results for some time came in Somerset:

Roben Franklin was the Lib Dem candidate and has responded to the result with impressive determination.

Other than in a 2013 by-election, the Lib Dems have never fought this ward since it was first up in 2003.

Bicram Athwal stood for the Lib Dems, making it twice in a row the party has contested this seat after not standing in 2015.

Sue Arrowsmith stood for the Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dems last stood in this ward in 2011, not standing in the now three contests since then.

A few parish and town council by-elections have also been reported on by ALDC, though as ever beware that those spotted tend to be the ones the Lib Dems are doing better in:

Just eight votes in that!

Finally, as ALDC says:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

