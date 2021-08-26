Lib Dems gain seat on Cumbria County Council in by-election

Four principal authority council by-elections this week, and all four have Liberal Democrat candidates, a repeat of last week’s full slate. This week’s full slate is particularly welcome as two of the wards didn’t have Lib Dem candidates either of the last two times they were up.

The first result in is one you may see reported in different ways, as it was for a seat that the Conservatives won at the last election but where the winner switched to independents. So Labour’s gain is either from independents or Conservatives depending on how you look at it:

Thank you to Alan Wells for standing here, giving us the first Lib Dem candidate in the ward since 2011.

Next up a Conservative hold in a second by-election on that council:

Thank you to John Castle for standing, again the first Lib Dem here since 2011.

Then… a Lib Dem gain in Cumbria!

Congratulations to Roger Dobson and the team!

Their good news adds to this from earlier in the day:

One more result to come…

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections.

