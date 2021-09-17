Huge swing from Labour to Lib Dems in Sheffield by-election

Four council by-elections this week and, hooray, a return to a full slate of Lib Dem candidates continuing the pattern of several weeks until the dip last week. Even better, that’s up two on the last time these wards were contested.

By just 41 votes the Lib Dems missed out on gaining a seat from Labour in Sheffield:

Commiserations, but congratulations too on such a huge swing, to Irshad Akbar and the Lib Dem team. It’s a very promising result for future Sheffield elections as this is a ward the Lib Dems have previously always finished fourth in under the current boundaries.

Thank you to Paul Hamilton for standing for the Lib Dems, putting the party on the ballot paper here for the first time in the 21st century.

Alastair Mitton stood for the Lib Dems – thank you.

The final result is from Malvern Hills, where Jed Marson stood for the Lib Dems in a ward the party last contested in 2007:

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

Congratulations on that gain Tanya!

OUT NOW: Fully revised and updated third edition of 101 Ways To Win An Election, including several completely new chapters. Find out more and get your copy here.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

