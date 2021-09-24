Edward Lucas selected in Cities of London and Westminster

Following the selections of Bobby Dean and Zoe Franklin comes news of a third Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate selection:

He is best known for his journalism, including being a Times columnist and a former editor at The Economist. Being a modern journalist sort of person he of course also has a Substack newsletter, where he’s written:

Why give up a comfortable niche in thinktank-land for the uncertainties and hard work of grassroots politics?… Here’s why. For years I have tried to influence the course of events through writing and speaking. I’ve had some success — back in 2008 my book The New Cold War helped wake up opinion in the West to the danger posed by Putin’s Kremlin. Deception, a few years later, did the same for what we now call “hybrid warfare”. I’ve done a lot on China, too. I wrote countless articles for the Times and Economist, and my weekly column for CEPA, as well as think-tank studies. But we’re losing. So instead standing on the sidelines urging politicians to do things, I’ve decided to get stuck in. My aim is simple: to save democracy from dirty money, disinformation and digital manipulation. We in the UK take our institutions, freedom and rule of law for granted. That’s a mistake. They’re under threat. We need to defend them The central London constituency I have chosen exemplifies much of what is best and worst about Britain. It’s home to the beating heart of our democracy. It’s also home to the cesspit that poisons it — the pinstriped traitors who launder money and reputations, corrode public trust and peddle influence in our politics.

As with Bobby and Zoe, he’s off to a great start with some impressive national media coverage for his selection:

