Labour voters keener than Conservatives on a coalition featuring Lib Dems

Image by Andy Reed from Pixabay.

Polling this month by Opinium shows Labour supporters think it would be much more acceptable for a future hung Parliament to result in a coalition featuring Liberal Democrats than do Conservatives.

Please imagine the outcome of the next election is a hung parliament where no party can form a majority on their own. Do you think it would be acceptable or unacceptable for one of the main parties to form a coalition with the Lib Dems? Acceptable/unacceptable: net +13% overall / +30% for 2019 Labour voters / -5% for 2019 Conservative voters

No surprise that 2019 Lib Dem voters are even keener – at +72% – but it’s the difference between Labour and Conservatives that is the most striking. I’m not aware of a directly comparable polling question from the previous Parliament, but with other evidence this does point to an important shift in British politics in the last few years.

Labour and Lib Dem supporters are much more amenable to each other than used to be the case. Among Lib Dem members, for example, in the run up to 2019 their answer to ‘do you want Johnson or Corbyn as Prime Minister?’ was often a form of ‘can I please avoid having to make a pick because I really don’t want either?’. Now, however, when it is a case of Johnson or Starmer, overwhelmingly members are willing to pick Starmer, even with varying degrees of enthusiasm.



