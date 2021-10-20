PODCAST: Money and British politics – the good, the bad and the ugly
It’s back to more serious matters in this episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts after last time’s board game review – the role of money in British politics. I was delighted to have on the show Professor Justin Fisher, one of the country’s leading experts on the topic and someone whose research into grassroots politics makes him a better informed expert than many on what really goes inside political parties.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Jeremy Thorpe’s role in unlocking the beast of national political spending.
- The independent who got elected as an MP by campaigning to protect a hospital.
- The Elections Bill.
- Justin Fisher’s blog post mentioning John O’Farrell and karaoke.
- Justin Fisher’s work on non-members helping in election campaigns.
- Tim Bale on the upsides of getting non-members involved formally in parties.
- Justin Fisher on Twitter.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Like the show on Facebook.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
Leave a Reply