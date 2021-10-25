Making a truck more like an electric train: the eHighway pilot

Been a while since the last Tom Scott video I shared, but this one is about transport, the environment and how to fill a gap in future government tax revenues. So here is his on the eHighway system from Siemens, which according to the blurb combines the efficiency of electrified railroads with the flexibility of trucks:

Altogether now, “Isn’t that a trolley bus like there used to be in my/my parents youth?”

There are plans to run a similar pilot in the UK.