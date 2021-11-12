Pippa Heylings selected for South Cambridgeshire

Huffington Post reports:

The Liberal Democrats are hoping to capitalise on the fallout from the sewage scandal by choosing an environmental campaigner for its general election fight in a marginal south of England seat.

Pippa Heylings, a district councillor and activist, will be the party’s candidate for South Cambridgeshire, a seat that has been Tory since the 1990s but which now has a majority of just under 3,000 votes…

Heyling told HuffPost UK that voters in South Cambridgeshire had expressed “disgust” at the dumping of sewage into rivers such as the River Cam.

“This has always been one of the most environmentally aware kind of constituencies,” she said.

“We are one of the most water-stressed areas in the country, which means you’ve got environmental drought, and if you continue with the sort of abstraction and the pollution of the rivers as it is, then we’re in absolute crisis.

“It’s been a real issue on the doorstep, it is one of the things that I hear about most — one is a disgust at the dumping of sewage into the rivers, and then the other is about the threat to our chalk streams.”