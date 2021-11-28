Political

Lib Dem Campaign Innovation Fund back for a second year

Great to be able to report that the Liberal Democrat Campaign Innovation Fund is up and running for its second year, as Kath Pinnock writes on the party website:

This party has a proud history of grassroots campaigners coming up with new and innovative campaigning methods. By our nature, Liberal Democrats like to look forward, test new ideas, compile evidence and then share with others…

After a successful first year, where we donated £4,000 to campaigners across the country, applications for the 2022 elections Campaign Innovation Fund are now open.

This year, we are focusing on digital campaigning, to find out the best way to campaign online.

More details, including how to apply, in the full piece here.

(For the results from the first round of experiments, see my October report back to party members.)

