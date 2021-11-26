Impressive Lib Dem defence on Wirral Council

Twelve principal authority council by-elections this week, along with the North Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner by-election caused by Philip Allott resigning after highly offensive comments about Sarah Everard’s murder.

Eight of the twelve council contests have a Lib Dem candidate, which is at least up two on the last time these seats were up for election.

North Yorkshire PCC – result to come

Thank you to James Barker for standing, making it three North Yorkshire contests in a row now that have had a Lib Dem candidate after the party did not stand first time round. It’s part of a welcome change in the party in making standing in PCC contests the norm.

For the council contests, let’s start with a very impressive Lib Dem hold:

Congratulations to new councillor Orod Osanlou and the local Lib Dem team.

Raskelf and White Horse – result to come

Thank you to Neil Beckwith for being the Liberal Democrat candidate, the first time there’s been one in the three occasions this ward has been up for election.

Lib Dem candidates for a double vacancy last time but not this time.

Paul Tibles was the Lib Dem candidate – thank you.

The Lib Dem was Michael Chandler – thank you.

There was no Lib Dem last time in this ward, so special thanks to Daniel Linehan for changing that.

No Lib Dem candidate here, making it six no-shows in a row since the party last stood in this ward in 2011.

No Lib Dem here, as with last time (which was the first time this ward was contested).

Halton Castle – result to come

Thank you to Anthony Dalton for being the Lib Dem on the ballot paper.

Tony Saville was the Lib Dem, putting the party back on the ballot paper after missing last time.

Thank you to David Burley, the Liberal Democrat candidate.

No Lib Dem alas, as with the last (and only previous) time the ward was up for election.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

Congratulations Jane!

And hats off to the Lib Dem press team for making the town council gain into a national newspaper story about North Shropshire.

Get by-election results by email

If you sign up for my daily email with the latest pieces from this site, you’ll also get included as a little bonus the full set of council by-election results each week:

