Two Lib Dem gains and one loss so far in this week’s by-elections

After Tuesday’s council by-election there were another ten principal authority contests on Thursday, along with the Old Bexley and Sidcup Parliamentary by-election. Those ten council contests had eight Liberal Democrat candidates, one up on the last time the wards were up.

Congratulations to new councillor Ross Hunter and the team on turning a defeat by 17 votes last time into a stonking win this time. It’s a great follow-up too to their double win – including one seat won by 1 vote – last week in town council elections:

And the next result is another great result, even though just short of winning this time:

Congratulations and commiserations on getting so close in a ward where we didn’t stand either of the last two times, James Minto. It shows why standing in more council contests is so important.

Less good news alas from North Norfolk:

Commiserations to Barbara McGoun and the team.

Thank you to John Miller for standing.

No Lib Dem candidate this time, as with last time (which was the first time this ward was up).

More results as they come.

These by-election results round-ups cover principal authority by-elections. See my post The danger in celebrating parish and town council wins for your own party for the reasons to avoid straying too often into covering town, parish or community council by-elections. But this week, these other by-elections did come to notice:

