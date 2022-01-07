Lib Dems win seat from Labour in first by-election of 2022

What a great start to the year: one by-election, one Liberal Democrat gain.

The victory came from third place with a 20% swing in Nottinghamshire:

Many congratulations to new councillor Andrew Dunkin and the team.

Especially as this is very much not Blue Wall territory. It’s in Gedling constituency which Labour held from 1997 until losing it to the Conservatives in 2019. But the ward is in an area where the Lib Dems used to have some local government success until the Coalition years (and Andrew was a councillor in the area under different boundaries, winning pre-Coalition).

So this is just the sort of area the party needs to start winning in again to have a breadth of recovery to compliment the emphasis on the Blue Wall for the next general election.

