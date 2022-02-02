Lib Dem spring conference agenda published

The agenda for the Spring Liberal Democrat federal conference is now out. The agenda includes Europe, political reform, the environment and the NHS among other items. Also featuring are a Q+A session with Ed Davey and the next round of party reforms (as explained here).

You can register for conference here.

