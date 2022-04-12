First polls shows overwhelming majority want PM to resign

The first opinion polls are out following the news that both the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have been fined for breaking lockdown rules.

These sort of snap polls are a good example of the democratic benefits of polls which I talk about in my new book (see below). By immediately given a solid take on where public opinion really rests, such polls take power away from pundits and politicians talking of public opinion being what they wish it to be and instead give the power to state what public opinion is to the actual people.

