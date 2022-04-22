The strange case of the candidate who was nominated twice
Same person, same ward, but two nominations for this May’s council elections in Flintshire, under different party names:
As Iain Roberts explains on Twitter:
Interesting one for election geeks. Flintshire Labour cabinet member put in nomination papers to stand for Labour, withdrew them and put in new nomination papers to stand as an Independent at the last minute. His son-in-law and wife have also switched from Labour to Ind.
