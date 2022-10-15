Congratulations to Amna Ahmad, re-elected Liberal Democrat Vice President

With the big round of Liberal Democrat internal elections underway, one post has already been filled. So congratulations to Amna Ahmad, who has been re-elected as Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities.

Enhancing this role – making it elected by party members and making it a full voting member of the Federal Board – has been one of the important improvements made to how the party is run in the last few years.

Many congratulations to Amna on being re-elected unopposed and the very best of luck for doing this role over the next three years.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis