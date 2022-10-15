Political

Congratulations to Amna Ahmad, re-elected Liberal Democrat Vice President

With the big round of Liberal Democrat internal elections underway, one post has already been filled. So congratulations to Amna Ahmad, who has been re-elected as Vice President responsible for working with ethnic minority communities.

Enhancing this role – making it elected by party members and making it a full voting member of the Federal Board – has been one of the important improvements made to how the party is run in the last few years.

Many congratulations to Amna on being re-elected unopposed and the very best of luck for doing this role over the next three years.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.