Victoria Collins selected by Lib Dems in South West Hertfordshire

News from the local Liberal Democrats in David Gauke’s former constituency:

The Liberal Democrats have selected local entrepreneur and environmental campaigner, Victoria Collins, to be the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South West Hertfordshire.

The Liberal Democrats are the main opposition to the Conservatives in the Blue Wall seat of South West Hertfordshire. The Liberal Democrats have led Three Rivers Council since 2017 and in 2019 made large gains against the Conservatives in Dacorum. The historic Liberal Democrat victory in Chesham and Amersham, with a 25% swing from the Conservatives, and the Parliamentary win in St Albans in 2019, both on the constituency borders put the Liberal Democrats in the strongest position to challenge the Conservatives for South West Herts.

Victoria brings her economic experience from the European Parliament and award-winning entrepreneurial experience in tech and sustainable business. Victoria was inspired to get involved with politics by seeing first-hand the impact of inequality and has long campaigned for environmental and social issues. She is driven by a passion to make politics and our economy work for all of us not just the elite.

As a businesswoman, Victoria has real-life experience of the challenges faced by SMEs in South West Hertfordshire, and sees first-hand the negative consequences of Brexit, as well as the struggles caused by the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis. She will be a strong champion for business and work to ensure our local economy thrives.

Her top campaign priorities include:

– Tackling the cost-of-living crisis to help struggling families and businesses

– Urgent action to protect local rivers from sewage

– Strong action to support our struggling NHS

Victoria Collins, Liberal Democrat candidate for South West Hertfordshire, said:

“I am honoured to have been selected to be your candidate at the next General Election. I’m ready to do all I can to hold Liz Truss and the Conservatives to account and will fight tirelessly to give the people of South West Hertfordshire a strong and passionate voice.

“Talking to voters across this constituency, I know how angry so many of you are about this destructive Tory government and the direction Liz Truss is taking this country. This KamiKwazi approach is having a devastating impact on the cost of living for families and businesses across our constituency. What’s more, residents are frustrated that our current Conservative MP, Gagan Mohindra, does not stand up for the people of South West Hertfordshire and is taking local people for granted.

“We owe it to the people of South West Herts to offer a credible alternative to Liz Truss and the Conservative Party. With your help, we can take on the Conservatives in South West Hertfordshire, and make sure our shared values are represented in Parliament.”