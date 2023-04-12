Victoria Collins selected for new Harpenden and Berkhamsted seat

The Herts Advertiser reports:

The Liberal Democrats have selected their candidate for the new constituency of Harpenden and Berkhamsted.

Entrepreneur and environmental campaigner Victoria Collins has been selected, stating: “I am proud to stand for Parliament for my local area.”

The Conservative Party’s Bim Afolami is currently the Member of Parliament for Hitchin & Harpenden.

However, the independent Boundary Commission have announced that the Hitchin & Harpenden constituency will be abolished at the next General Election, due to take place in 2025.

Instead, Harpenden will be paired with Berkhamsted with Hitchin standing alone.

“Saving chalk streams and our canal from sewage discharges”, cutting ambulance waiting times and “tackling the cost of living and supporting local businesses” have been announced as Ms Collins’ top priorities for the constituency.