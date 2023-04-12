Essex pub dispute: do people really still think golliwogs are ok?
Professor Tim Bale has been doing some polling:
The landlady of a pub in Essex has been expressing bemusement about the complaints of “snowflakes” after her display of golliwog dolls attracted the attention of the county’s police – only for them to be told, reportedly by the home secretary Suella Braverman, that they shouldn’t be wasting their time on such “nonsense”.
Six years ago, a not dissimilar incident unfolded in a café at the foot of the South Downs in Sussex [and] that incident prompted me, with the help of the polling organisation YouGov, to do a spot of survey research on public attitudes to golliwogs in England, Scotland and Wales…
Some 63% of the public didn’t think it was racist to sell or display a golliwog doll – although, interestingly, slightly fewer people (53%) thought it “acceptable” to do so. Those who thought it was racist made up just 20% of the sample, and those who thought it unacceptable 27%. The rest said they didn’t know.
But that was then, this is now… YouGov was kind enough to repeat the exercise this week to see whether such a shift had indeed occurred…
Six years ago, a majority said selling or displaying a golliwog doll wasn’t racist. Now it’s a minority. True, that minority still makes up nearly half the population, but a 15-point drop from 63% to 48% in a little over half a decade seems pretty significant. Meanwhile, the proportion of people who think it is racist has gone up from a fifth to just over a quarter (from 20% to 27%), with another 25% (up from 17% in 2017) opting for “don’t know”…
Age continues to play a huge part in all this: a stunning 74% of those aged 65 and over continue to insist that selling or displaying a golliwog isn’t racist – a view confined to a mere 13% of 18- to 24-year-olds.
More evidence of how the long-term trend in British society continues to be one of our country becoming more liberal. Uneven progress and results can vary depending on the exact polling questions used, but broad, consistent progress too.
Leave a Reply