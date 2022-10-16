Geoff Cooper selected by Lib Dems for Romsey & Southampton North

The local Liberal Democrats report:

The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Cllr Geoff Cooper will stand as their parliamentary candidate for Romsey and Southampton North at the next general election.

Geoff, who is a councillor for North Baddesley, is a local man. He was born and raised in Romsey and lives locally with his wife and daughter.

Geoff works for a global spirits brand as a European Commercial manager and will be able to bring a wealth of real-world knowledge experience from this role to being a Member of Parliament. Geoff is also a mentor, supporting others with improving their career chances.

On why he wants to be our next MP, Geoff said,

“I want to listen, campaign and solve the issues that matter to local people. We have had far too many promises and not enough action to meet the needs of constituents. In this time of struggling economy, I will champion our local businesses who are dealing with ever rising costs. As a councillor I have already been doing this.

“I am the son of a doctor; therefore I know the problems our health service is facing and how worried residents are when they cannot get a GP appointment. Having been a leading figure in big campaigns, I know this is an issue we can help resolve for residents.

“Rightly, we are all worried about the biggest threat to our planet – climate change and I believe our area has the potential to be a leader on the green agenda. I will strive to earn the trust of the people of Romsey and Southampton North and believe it has a bright future ahead.

“My service to the people of Romsey and Southampton North begins now.”