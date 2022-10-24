Exciting news from Young Liberals special conference…

I’m very honoured and flattered by this support.

Young Liberals are a vital part of our party and have contributed so much during my time as President (and before!). There’s an amazing energy and talent in YL ranks that bodes so well for our future.

I hope to continue to work with them to make that future a successful and liberal one.

Thank you to Young Liberals for your support, and I’ll do my very best to justify it.

More on the election and why I’m running for re-election on my campaign website.

