Political

Exciting news from Young Liberals special conference…

I’m very honoured and flattered by this support.

Young Liberals are a vital part of our party and have contributed so much during my time as President (and before!). There’s an amazing energy and talent in YL ranks that bodes so well for our future.

I hope to continue to work with them to make that future a successful and liberal one.

Thank you to Young Liberals for your support, and I’ll do my very best to justify it.

More on the election and why I’m running for re-election on my campaign website.

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis

"*" indicates required fields

Email*
Name*
What would you like to receive?*
If you submit this form, your data will be used in line with the privacy policy here to update you on the topic(s) selected. This may including using this data to contact you via a variety of digital channels.
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.