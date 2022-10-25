A record of action and (yes) a promise of more…

Ballot papers are going out today in the internal Liberal Democrat elections. You should get an email with all the voting instructions, both for Federal Party President and for lots of other committee posts.

Which means today is also the day I’m launching my campaign video for re-election as President.

Happy watching!

P.S. Last night a Young Liberals special conference voted to endorse me in the President election. A great start to the week!

Sign up to get the latest news and analysis