Skip your redundancy payouts, Lib Dems tell returning ministers

The Independent reports:

Recent Tory turmoil means several sacked ministers – now back in government – are able to claim hefty pay-outs at the taxpayers’ expense.

The Liberal Democrats described the arrangement a “farce” and called on ministers to return their “revolving door bonus” to help struggling families with the cost of living.

Dominic Raab, sacked by Liz Truss but reappointed as justice secretary and deputy PM, would be eligible to receive £16,876 despite only being out of a job for seven weeks.

Steve Barclay, made health secretary by Mr Sunak after being sacked in September, would also be entitled to the same ministerial redundancy pay-out…

Calling for government payments to reappointed ministers to be stopped, Lib Dems’ Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “What staggering unfairness, for the ministers who got us into this financial mess to be rewarded with taxpayers’ cash … Perhaps most egregious of all is the revolving door bonus for ministers who got a payout just months ago and have now already been reappointed. It is a complete farce”.