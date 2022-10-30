A new Lib Dem councillor elected… without a polling day

News from Eden District Council:

Penrith North welcomed a new Town Councillor this month, following an uncontested by-election.

During the nominations period, which closed on Friday 21 October, one valid nomination paper was submitted, by Gwyn Clark, Liberal Democrats. Therefore Cllr Clark was duly elected as Parish Councillor for Penrith North Ward without contest. Polling day on Thursday 17 November 2022 will therefore not go ahead.

A good reminder of one of the benefits that can come from increasing the number of council candidates the Liberal Democrats stand.

