Liz Truss phone hacking: urgent investigation needed

A Liberal Democrat press release brings the news:

The Liberal Democrats have called for an urgent investigation, following a report that Liz Truss’s phone was hacked by Russian agents during the summer’s Conservative leadership campaign but that the details were suppressed by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

These allegations are extremely concerning and raise serious questions for Boris Johnson and those at the heart of this government.

We need an urgent independent investigation to uncover the truth. Was Liz Truss’s phone hacked by Russia, was there a news blackout and if so why?

If it turns out this information was withheld from the public to protect Liz Truss’s leadership bid, that would be unforgivable.

We cannot allow the Conservative Party’s political games to be put ahead of the country’s interests and national security.