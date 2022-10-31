Lib Dems take control of town council following by-election

Adding to my earlier report of Liberal Democrats winning town and parish council seats due to standing in by-elections where no-one else put up a candidate, here’s news of a bigger prize: control of Royal Wootton Bassett Town Council.

In May 2021, the Lib Dems won nine out of the 18 seats to nine also for the Conservatives, ending decades of outright Conservative control.

But now with Martin Denz standing in a town council by-election and no-one else putting up, the Lib Dems have gained at tenth seat, getting overall control of the council.

It really is a good idea to stand more candidates…

